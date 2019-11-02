This is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield this weekend
After a wet start to the weekend, this is what the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield this weekend.
As we move into the afternoon cloud and rain will soon spread northwards, becoming heavy at times.
Turning breezy in places. Maximum temperature 11 °C.
Tonight will be cloudy with further periods of rain at first.
Then becoming drier with possibly some clear spells developing. Minimum temperature 6 °C.
After a largely dry start, tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with showers, some of which are likely to become heavy, and light winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C.
As we move into next week, showers or spells of rain are forecast on Monday with a strong, chilly northeast wind developing.
On Tuesday isolated showers are forecast, and it is also expected to feel cold in the strong northerly wind.
The strong winds are expected to die down on Wednesday.