What will the weather be like in Sheffield today? 

After a chilly start, it will be a mostly day with sunny spells in Sheffield today.

The Met Office says to expect patchy mist and fog this morning but that will clear later.

Later tonight it will be less chilly than Saturday night as more general cloud spreads from the east.

Maximum temperature: 11C

Minimum temperature: 3C