What will the weather be like in Sheffield this weekend?

After a week of plummeting temperatures and snowy showers, here is what the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield this weekend.

The weather is expected to be largely dry on Saturday with some sunny spells.

Feeling less cold than of late with lighter westerly winds.

Patchy rain arriving from the north overnight. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Sunday is expected to be mainly dry with variable cloud. The odd spot of rain possible at times, particularly on the hills, but sunny spells in the east. Less cold than of late. Breezier later.