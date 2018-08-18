What will the weather be like in Sheffield over the next week?

Have your say

After a week of sunshine and showers, this is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield over the next week

Some early evening sunshine is expected tonight, but cloud will steadily build from the west through the night, with rain arriving towards dawn on Sunday morning.

Tomorrow is set to get off to a cloudy, wet and windy start, with heavy rain at times.

Through the morning, most of the rain will clear to the east, and with winds easing, a brighter afternoon is expected with just the odd shower.

A warm day is forecast on Monday with cloud and spots of rain gradually giving way to a few spells of sunshine by the afternoon.

A mild and mostly dry night on Monday night.

Tuesday is set to be warm with sunshine at times and only the small risk of a shower.

On Wednesday, any early rain will clear southwards to leave some periods of sunshine. However, it will feel fresher by then.

Light cloud and a gentle breeze is expected on Thursday, and on Friday sunny intervals and a moderate breeze are forecast.