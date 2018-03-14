What to expect from new Lane7 bowling alley, bar and restaurant coming to Sheffield city centre

The man bringing a new boutique bowling alley to Sheffield city centre has revealed exciting new details about what to expect.

Lane7 was last month announced as the newest signing for The Moor, where the latest phase of a major regeneration is due to get underway shortly.

The bowling alley will include a bar and restaurant (photo: Lane7)

The upmarket venue will include include a bar, pool tables, retro gaming arcades, karaoke and ping pong alongside 10-pin bowling, it was promised, with the news quickly generating a buzz.

READ MORE: Sheffield residents bowled over by new plans for The Moor

The company's director Tim Wilks, who already runs three such sites, with four more in the pipeline, says he is hugely excited about the new Sheffield site's potential.

He claims it could become the firm's 'flagship' attraction, with a restaurant, indoor golf and pop-up features like a racing simulator also part of his vision.

The finer details have yet to be confirmed, but he expects it to have at least 10 lanes and hopes it will open next year.

Table tennis, pool, karaoke and golf will be among the other attractions (photo: Lane7)

READ MORE: Developers wait in the wings to take on Heart of the City II flats in Sheffield

"The main difference between us and the mainstream bowling alleys is that while we're there for children during the day our priority when fitting out is to make it appeal to the adult market," he said.

"This is a great space and we really like what's happening on The Moor and in Sheffield city centre in general, where there's a lot of development already happening or in the pipeline.

"I think the people of Sheffield will be really impressed by what their city's going to become, and we're excited to be a part of that.

READ MORE: Developer plans new Sheffield office after block sells for £24 million

Although images from Lane7's existing venues give people some idea what to expect, Mr Wilks said the firm tries to make each outlet unique rather than repeating a 'generic offer'.

The Lane7 bowling alley will form part of the third phase of regeneration of The Moor, seen on the left of this computer generated image

That's true of the restaurant, where he says a decision about the style of food will be taken nearer the opening date, based on what culinary hole most needs filling locally.

"Our creative team are really excited about what they can do with this site. It's a really good unit which will lend itself to a fantastic fit-out," said Mr Wilks.

READ MORE: Sheffield shopkeeper calls for shoplifters to be publicly shamed in street

"Either Sheffield or Birmingham will be our flagship. That's how excited we are about what the Sheffield venue is going to be like."

Lane7 will be joined on The Moor by fashion retailer Next, which is set to take over the vacant BHS store. H&M and New Look have also signed up to take over units in the third phase of the shopping parade's regeneration opposite The Light Cinema and Debenhams.

Gap, meanwhile, is due to open next month in an empty unit beneath the cinema.

Demolition and refurbishment of the block at the top of The Moor is due to begin this summer, with new occupiers expected to begin trading next year.