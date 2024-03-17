Sheffield is an amazing place but if you're new to the city it can be hard to know where to start exploring.
Even those who have lived here for years have probably only experienced a fraction of what it has to offer.
There are lots of places around the city which generate a big buzz but even more hidden gems which tend to go under the radar.
We've put together this list of some of our favourite places around Sheffield which you can visit to get a true flavour of the city, from its industrial heritage to the flourishing food and drink scene.
From historical gems to beautiful countryside walks, via foodie hotspots and stunning family-friendly attractions, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
1. Bolehills
There are lots of places in Sheffield with stunning views over the surrounding countryside, but one of the most popular is the Bolehills. Looking down the valley towards Stannington, it has always been a popular spot to watch the sunset Photo: Sarah Marshall
2. The Leadmill
Sheffield definitely punches above its weight when it comes to producing great bands, from the Arctic Monkeys to Def Leppard, The Human League and Pulp. Most of them, in recent times at least, have played at The Leadmill, which opened in 1980 and claims to be the city's longest-running live music venue and nightclub. It's one of the UK's most celebrated live music venues, with Coldplay, Oasis and the Stone Roses just some of the other big names to have played there over the years. Photo: Dean Atkins
3. Kelham Island Museum
Kelham Island Museum is perhaps the best place to get a true sense of the Steel City's incredible industrial heritage. The highlight is the chance to watch the awesome River Don Engine - the most powerful working steam engine in Europe - roaring into life. Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet is another great place to learn more about Sheffield's industrial past. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Cutlery Works
Sheffield is earning a reputation as a bit of a mecca for foodies, with many top restaurants and takeaways. One of the best places to visit is Cutlery Works, Sheffield's original food hall, located in an old factory on Neepsend Lane beside the River Don. There's an excellent selection of great food and drink, a friendly vibe and the stylish decor makes it very Instagram friendly. It's also located in Kelham Island, which has been recognised as one of the UK's trendiest neighbourhoods. Photo: Simon Hulme
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.