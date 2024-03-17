2 . The Leadmill

Sheffield definitely punches above its weight when it comes to producing great bands, from the Arctic Monkeys to Def Leppard, The Human League and Pulp. Most of them, in recent times at least, have played at The Leadmill, which opened in 1980 and claims to be the city's longest-running live music venue and nightclub. It's one of the UK's most celebrated live music venues, with Coldplay, Oasis and the Stone Roses just some of the other big names to have played there over the years. Photo: Dean Atkins