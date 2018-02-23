What to do if you see someone sleeping rough in extremely cold weather in Sheffield

Have your say

With the 'beast from the east' nearly upon us, the fate of those who spend their lives on the streets of Sheffield becomes even more serious.

Temperatures are forecast to plummet over the next few days as a cold weather system from Siberia envelops the UK.

The number to call if you are worried about someone sleeping rough in Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council produce advice for residents who think a homeless person might be in urgent need of temporary accommodation due to adverse weather on their website.

They also work with homelessness organisation Framework on a telephone helpline and text number where people can report their concerns.

The phone number is 0800 066 5358 and the text number is 80800.

Sheffield City Council provide the following advice on their website.

Extra help for rough sleepers during extreme cold weather

Overnight accommodation is offered to anyone who would be sleeping rough during times of extremely adverse weather. This includes crash pad accommodation and accommodation in hostels.

Anyone helped by this will be linked to the rough sleeper service which will offer longer term support and help to secure housing.

If you are worried about someone sleeping rough in the winter, help and advice is available.