What time is the Coca Cola Christmas truck coming to Sheffield today?

The Coca Cola Christmas truck will be pulling in to Sheffield today to herald the 'official' start of the festive season for many.

The Holidays Are Coming lorry will arrive at Fox Valley Way in Stocksbridge today, November 28, as part of its festive tour across the UK.

Thousands of people will be eagerly waiting for the truck's arrival as, for many people, seeing the classic advert on TV marks the 'official' start of Christmas.

The 2017 Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour will visit dozens of locations across the UK and fans will be able to get a photo with the truck and enjoy a Coca-Cola winter wonderland experience.

Coke fans will not only be able to get that classic selfie with the truck but they will also be able to get their hands on a free 150ml can of Coca-Cola Classic, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or Diet Coke at the event.

You can see the truck roll into Sheffield today from 11am right up until 7pm before it moves on to Huddersfield tomorrow.