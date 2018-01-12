What time does Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United kick off and is it on TV? Team news and betting odds

Have your say

Sheffield United host Sheffield Wednesday in the Steel City derby with Jos Luhukay taking charge of the Owls for the first time.

The Blades will welcome Luhukay's men to Bramall Lane this evening and will be hoping for a similar result to when the sides last met.

A brace from Leon Clarke as well as goals from John Fleck and Mark Duffy helped Chris Wilder's men overcome their bitter rivals 4-2.

Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday - Odds

Sheffield United are heavy favourites to do Steel City derby double and are 4/5 on with Bet365.

Punters can get the draw at 5/2 and Sheffield Wednesday are priced at 9/2.

Leon Clarke is the front-runner to get the first goal of the game at 3/1 with Sky Bet, followed by Billy Sharp at 4/1 and Clayton Donaldson at 5/1.

What time is kick-off?

The derby will take place on Friday, January 12.

It will be held at Bramall Lane and kick off is at 7.45pm.

Fans can watch the match on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main event with the programme starting at 7pm.

Alternatively, you can keep up-to-date with the all the latest action from the Star's LIVE blog.

What is the team news?

Sheffield United have been bolstered by three new signings this week and all could play some role in the derby.

James Wilson and Lee Evans arrived in a double signing while Ryan Leonard came in from Southend United earlier in the week.

Striker Ched Evans has returned to training following an ankle injury but is still not expected to be match fit.

Kieron Freeman and David Brooks are the only other injury concerns for Wilder

Jos Luhukay has a fair few more injuries to be concerned about with a number of first-team players out on the sidelines.

Barry Bannan remains out with a long term injury while midfielder Sam Hutchinson joined him in the treatment room this week.

Gary Hooper, Kieron Westwood and Jack Hunt will also play no part in the game through injury.