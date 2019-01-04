What these bizarre items left behind at a Sheffield Travelodge say about its customers 

We’ve all left a hotel room or a friend's house and realised, only too late, that we’ve left something behind.

Usually this is quite a small item; maybe a pair of slippers or a phone charger, that can easily be overlooked while packing.

Sheffield Central Travelodge

However, this isn’t the case for everyone, as Travelodge has shown us by revealing some of the more interesting items left behind in the last 12 months.

The hotel chain has seen a Blue Eyed Cockatoo called Brexit left behind in their Brighton Seafront Tavelodge.

Another fashionista forgot her three Butterfly Tail Fish called Kim, Kourtney and Khloe who travel with her as they inspire her fashion designs at London Covent Garden Travelodge.

It’s a slightly different case closer to home in Sheffield but the left behind items certainly reveal a bit more about the customers.

One customer at the Sheffield Central hotel left behind a traffic lollipop stick while another at the same hotel left behind a giant chess set.

So, maybe there’s a lollipop man having to make do with a pair of skis and a very tall person now having to make do with regular sized chess pieces?

At Shefffield Meadowhall one customer left behind a company cheque book while another left behind keys to an Aston Martin.

So obviously, Travelodge Meadowhall is attracting forgetful guests who have more cars and company cheque books that they can afford to leave a few behind!

Finally, a guest at Sheffield Richmond left behind a suitcase full of chocolate Hobnob biscuits.

Cleaerly this is one heartbroken customer with fantastic taste in biscuits.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 557 UK hotels for a variety of reasons, we do get a range of fascinating items left behind.

“This year’s audit includes: a brand new ice-cream van, a jilted groom, an amazing Technicolour Dream Coat, a 5ft teddy bear made of popcorn, a blue eyed Cockatoo called Brexit and even a replica of Megan Markel’s wedding dress.

“Interestingly as we have more business customers staying with us than ever before, we have seen a rise this year in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels.

“This includes a chest of semi-precious jewels, a rare bottle of vintage champagne, a Coutts cheque book and a 21 year old lucky penny belonging to a CEO.

“When it comes to why so many customers forget their treasured items, there is one common theme, and that’s living in a fast & furious world. Where time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”