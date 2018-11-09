What Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans are BANNED from bringing into Bramall Lane

The first Sheffield derby of the season has arrived as Sheffield United host Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane tonight.

Thousands of fans will pack into the stadium tonight for the match that’s being shown live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Bramall Lane Stadium, Sheffield. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Chris Wilder’s side could go top if they beat the Owls while Jos Luhukay is looking to avoid a fourth successive defeat.

Police have urged fans to arrive at Bramall Lane early, warning there will be queues and increased security checks at the turnstiles.

There will be around 300 officers on duty throughout the day and security staff will be looking for anyone trying to bring banned items into the ground.

New strict rules have been introduced this season about what can and can’t be taken into football grounds.

A statement on both Sheffield club’s websites lists the items you are banned from bringing into the grounds.

The statement read: “All persons seeking entrance to the Ground acknowledge the Club's right to search any person entering the Ground and to refuse entry to or eject from the Ground any person refusing to submit to such a search.

“The following articles must not be brought within the Ground - knives, fireworks, smoke canisters, air-horns, flares, weapons, dangerous or hazardous items, laser devices, bottles, glass vessels, cans, poles and any article that might be used as a weapon and/or compromise public safety. Any person in possession of such items will be refused entry to the Ground.

“Further, you may not bring into the Ground any sponsorship, promotional or marketing materials save in respect of official club merchandise and/or other football related clothing worn in good faith nor may you offer (either free or for sale by any person) any goods (including literature) of any nature without the express written approval of the Club’s management.”