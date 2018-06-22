WHAT'S ON: 10 things to do in Doncaster this weekend - June 23-24

Whether you fancy spending the day with pretty pooches, enjoying some retro gaming, browsing classic cars, or taking a stand with Elle Woods, there's plenty of fun to be had in Doncaster this weekend...

1) Retro games market

Head to the Video Game Market this Saturday at Doncaster Dome.

The event is the biggest and longest running gaming market in the UK and doors open at 11am.

Exhibitors sell a variety of gaming related items including retro games, computers, consoles, handhelds, artwork, apparel, import games and merchandise.

Pre book at https://www.thevideogamemarket.co.uk/tickets

2) Village fete

A fun day out for the family is on offer at Hooton Pagnell Villlage Fete this Sunday.

The traditional village fete will feature lots of live music for all tastes, craft stalls, food and drink (from Hog Roast to Afternoon Tea), kids rides and food court with local ales.

Musical acts include Doncaster Concert Band, 5 Piece Essential Jazz and Doncaster Ladies Choir.

10am to 4pm. Adults £3, Children £1, Senior £2, kids under 5 free

3) Scruffs fun dog show

The prettiest pooches in town will go head-to-head at the Mayflower Sanctuary’s Annual Dog Show on Sunday, at Tithes Lane Playing Fields, Tithes Lane, Tickhill.

Dogs can compete in 14 fun classes, with rosettes up for grabs for 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th places and Best in Show.

As well as competitions on the day there will be lots of stalls, refreshments, tombola, raffle and BBQ.

The show opens at 10.30am with the first class starting at 11am prompt.

Everybody is welcome to come along to this fun family day out

Admission to the show is free and entry to the competitions is £1 per dog per class, 11am to 5pm.

mayflowersanctuary.co.uk

4) Doncaster Classic Car & Bike Show

Enjoy a day of cars, entertainment, and shopping at Doncaster Deaf Trust, Leger Way, Doncaster, this Sunday, from 10am-4pm.

See hundreds of amazing cars, listen to great music, tuck into yummy food, peruse the stalls and generally have a brilliant time at this amazing family day out! Prices held from last year.

Details: Public entry £5 including programme. Under 12’s free Cars pre-booked £6 or late entry £8 Bikes pre-booked £4 or late entry £5 Commercial/PSV pre-booked £8 or late entry £10. For any further enquiries please contact Brian Downes Tel: 01302 539878

5) Legally Blonde Jr

Enjoy the transformation of Elle Woods, at Cast Theatre, Waterdale, Doncaster, this Saturday and Sunday, as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

When Elle’s high school boyfriend, Warner, dumps her and heads to Harvard, claiming she’s not “serious” enough, Elle takes matters into her own hands and charms her way into law school. Elle finds that books and looks aren’t mutually exclusive. As Elle begins outsmarting her peers, she realizes that law may be her natural calling after all. Join New Youth Theatre Seniors as they sing, dance and act their way through this musical spectacular.

Details: Tickets £12. Tel. 01302 303959. Visit www.castindoncaster.com

6) Summer Fete - In aid of Macmillan

There will be a host of summer stalls at Woodfield Farm - Farmhouse Inns, Bullrush Grove, this Saturday, from 12pm to 5pm.

Fancy meeting some creatures, or playing hook a duck?. There will be a music tent, Dowse’s fun fair and a collection of Jaguar sports cars, and Mazda mx5 sports cars coming. If you're a petrol head and Top Gear fan, you will enjoy this.

Details: Free event, but there will be a small charge for some activities.

7) Armed Forces Day

A parade honouring both serving and ex-servicemen will travel throughout Doncaster town centre this Saturday, from 11am-4pm.

Starting from Sir Nigel Gresley square at 11am prompt, passing through town to the Grade 1 listed Mansion House and ending at Doncaster Market Square. The Market Square will be transformed for the day with a huge Street Party that will feature refreshments and entertainment. The live stage will start after the parade. Visitors are encouraged to dress in the style of the period Relevant organisations will be represented and the streets will be decorated to commemorate not only the 100 years since the end of the First World War but also the formation of the RAF. There will be stalls, exhibits and plenty to see and do in and around the Market Place. Family friendly with food and drink available. A swing band, vocalists and entertainers will offer plenty of fun for the whole family and the event will come to a climax at 3pm with the Doncaster Youth Swing Orchestra who will play the last hour of this great day!

Details: Free event

8) Medieval Knights and the Court of Conisbrough

As part of the 'It's Our Heritage - Conisbrough and Denaby Main' event this year, the castle will be opening its doors once again to the fantastic Escafeld Medieval Society for fighting and medieval mayhem. Entrance to all activities on the day, which kick off at 11am and run until 4pm, will be free.

9) Midsummer Night's Walk

Join the team from YWT Potteric Carr Nature Reserve for an evening walk in the last of the sunshine hours this Sunday, taking in the natural beauty of the wildlife of the reserve. Booking is essential for the walk, at the reserve on Mallard Way, from 7.30pm to 9pm, and costs £6 per person.

10) Doncaster Race For Life

This year, the Doncaster route starts this Sunday just in front of Town Field Primary School, at 11am, and takes a full lap around the perimeter of Town Fields. The course is all on grass and is mostly flat, with the occasional slight incline and has a brilliant atmosphere.Visit raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org to sign up for the event, which is in aid of cancer research, and for more details.