These fantastic pictures are some of the most recent to have been uploaded to Sheffield’s Picture Sheffield archive.

They show Sheffield places and people in days gone by, from the city’s Botanical Gardens to enthusiastic ramblers of the past.

Sheffield Clarion Ramblers, 1947

All pictures courtesy of the archive, which is available at www.picturesheffield.com.

Staff at the opening of Tapton Court, Fulwood Road, home to the nursing staff of Sheffield Royal Hospital, 1934

Officials of Meersbrook Park Sunday School Union, 1911

Globe Works, Penistone Road, 1862

Rock and water garden, Botanical Gardens, 1920s

Marjorie Dalton Ltd., hairdressers, No.179 West Street, 1970s

Falmouth Road (Abbeydale House on right), c. 1900