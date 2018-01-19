What's included in the new Call of Duty WW2 map pack for Xbox One and PS4? When will the game come out?

Have your say

One of the world's most popular games is about to get a whole lot better.

When will it launch?

The Resistance map will launch on January 30.

What will it add to the game?

The Resistance is the first DLC map pack for the game Call of Duty WWII.

It will allow gamers to take Call Of Duty to the next level.

Players will be able to fight at the sites of famous uprisings throughout history, there are three new multiplayer maps, Anthropoid, Occupation and Valkyrie, all based of real historic events.

Anthropoid is based in Prague, Czechoslovakia and allows players to follow an assassination attempt on a German officer in World War II.

The map includes long flanking paths which are useful for snipers.

Occupation is set to be a fan favourite as it’s a remake of a classic Call Of Duty map. Set in a war-torn Paris this map is packed full of action with plenty of civilian shops and homes to explore.

Valkyrie is set in the Masurian Woods, East Prussia. A place filled with dark and troubling history, it was the headquarters of Hitler himself during operation Barbarossa.

War Mode

There will be a War Mode which is objective based, set outside of St.Lo, France.

This mission is to rescue resistance fighters stuck on a train and pinned down by enemy fire.

Zombies

Back by popular demand, no Call Of Duty could be complete without added zombies, this time named The Darkest Shore.

This will follow the events of Mittelburg, Doktor Straub has been found on an island close to Germany surrounded by the undead.

Droston, Olivia, Marie and Jefferson will have to battle through hordes of the shuffling undead in dense fog to discover the dark secrets waiting for them on the island.

Twitter: @lauraandrew95

Instagram: @lauraandrew95