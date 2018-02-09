What is the next Star Wars film? What characters are in the new Star Wars? What is the new Star Wars film about?

Have your say

Every one is excited for the next installment of Star Wars, but what exactly is the new film about?

What is the next Star Wars film and when will it hit cinemas?

Star Wars films have proved to be just as popular as they were in their heyday in recent years.

So much so, Disney are planning on a new film each year to add the futuristic franchise.

If you’re a big fan, it’s likely you’re already excited for the next release. But what is the next Star Wars film set to be and when will it hit cinemas?

What is the next Star Wars film?

The latest Star Wars film will be titled Solo: A Star Wars Story. This installment will reveal the story of a young Han Solo and Chewbacca - before they joined The Rebellion.

The cast includes Alden Enrenreich as Han Solo as well as Emilia Clarke as Kira and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

When will the next Star Wars film be released?

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in the United Kingdom on May 25, 2018 - 41 years after the release of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope