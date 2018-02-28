What has happened to Sheffield's traffic cameras?

The 'Beast from the East' continues to cause havoc on the city's roads, leaving many motorists checking constantly for traffic updates.

One obvious source of information would be Sheffield Council's legion of more than 30 traffic cameras dotted around the city, footage from which is streamed online for all to view.

A map showing the location of Sheffield Council's traffic cameras

But anyone turning to them today would have been disappointed, as they appear to be frozen in time.

READ MORE: Commuters face delays after tram derails in Sheffield snow

The snowy scenes across Sheffield are nowhere to be seen on the supposedly live feeds, which are meant to refresh every minute but have a distinctly un-wintry look to them.

Indeed, the majority display the time 10.27 and what appears to be a date of April 4.

There is no note on the interactive map to suggest the cameras are not working, making the outdated images a bit of a mystery.

READ MORE: What's the weather like on Sheffield motorways? Find out with these traffic webcams

Drivers thinking of heading out onto motorways can check conditions, however, as traffic cameras positioned there are still working.