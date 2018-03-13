What exactly is the Humanity Star? Will there be more Humanity Stars? Where is the Humanity Star? How long does the Humanity Star orbit for? Is the Humanity Star visible in daylight?

This is the ultimate guide for night sky novices and astronomical amateurs.

What is the Humanity Star?

The Humanity Star is a satellite made from carbon fibre with 76 highly reflective panels. The Humanity Star orbits the Earth every 90 minutes and can be seen all around the globe.

The geodesic satellite spins rapidly in order to reflect the sun’s rays back to Earth and create a flashing light which can be seen with the naked eye.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said, “No matter where you are in the world, rich or in poverty, in conflict or at peace, everyone will be able to see the bright, blinking Humanity Star orbiting Earth in the night sky.”

When can I see the Humanity Star?

To track the Humanity Star’s location in the sky, visit www.TheHumanityStar.com to see when it will be visible in your area.

How long does the Humanity Star orbit for?

The Humanity Star was launched on January 21 2018 and will orbit Earth for approximately nine months before it is pulled back into the Earth’s gravity and burn upon re-entry. This means as soon as the Humanity Star’s orbit begins to decay there will be no trace of it left in space or on Earth.

Is the Humanity Star visible in daylight?

The Humanity Star is not able to be seen during the day. It is most clear at dawn or dusk. For a few seconds, the Humanity Star will be slightly brighter than the stars alongside it.

Will more Humanity Stars be created?

No. The purpose of the Humanity Star is to draw more people’s eyes up to the night sky therefore is a one-time experience.