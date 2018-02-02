What are the Royals doing in 2018? When is princess Kate due to have her baby? When are Harry and Meghan getting Married?

Do you know what the Royals are doing in 2018?

It seems that the Royals are all over the news these days, a constant source of happy news.

Harry finally found himself a girlfriend and there is going to be the pitter patter of tiny feet in the palace once again. But with all the great news, it’s easy to get forget what’s happening and when. Here’s our guide to the Royals in the Spring of 2018.

When is the royal baby due?

April 2018. Which is a mere two months down the line. There is no exact due date confirmed yet and speculation is high on the gender of the child. And more importantly the name that the new little prince or princess will be given. With the highest chanced names at the bookies being- Victoria, Albert, Elizabeth and Phillip.

When are Meghan and Harry getting married?

May 19. A Spring wedding for the two love birds. It will be held at St.George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The date clashes with many football fans as it is also the date of the FA cup final. There has been some debate over the lack of bank holiday granted on the wedding day. But as it is on Saturday most will be able to revel in the celebrations.