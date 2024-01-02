People seem to agree the arts, sport and developments taking place in the Steel City are a good thing

2024 is here, and with it comes a whole range of hopes and expectations,

Tom Hunt, leader of Sheffield City Council has highlighted the incredible developments that have taken place across 2023, and says 2024 is looking like a "big year" for Sheffield - but do the public agree?

As always, it is a mixed bag, with some readers saying they do not have too much faith in what Sheffield will bring in 2024, where others say they are excited for this to be the year they are proud to say they live in Sheffield.

Many are looking forward to getting away for a holiday, or having some time off - others are excited to double down on work, and get prepared for weddings, children and grandchildren on the way.

Reservations aside, people seem to agree the arts, sport and developments taking place in the Steel City are a good thing.

Do you have anything to add to this list of the most popular changes and events happening in 2024?

1 . Peter Kay Peter Kay is performing in Sheffield on February 23 and August 12, at Utilita Arena. The Bolton comedian announced a seventh date in the city following huge demand for tickets to see the comedian on his comeback tour, beginning in 2023.

2 . Liam Gallagher Liam will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Oasis's massively influential debut album with the 'Definitely Maybe 30 Years' arena tour in 2024, coming to Utilita Arena on June 1. (Nelly Busfield)

3 . Another year of football, whatever it may bring 2023 was an exciting year for Sheffield football fans, with Wednesday promoted to the Championship and United to the Premiership. Another year of excitement is to come, although the hopes from fans are a mixed bag - Wednesday staying up, United staying up, United being relegated, Wednesday being promoted to the Premiership... the list goes on. One thing is for sure though - people want to see a Sheffield derby again.