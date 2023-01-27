Wetherspoons has announced the closures are as a result of a slow recovery in trading following the coronavirus pandemic

National pub chain Wetherspoons has announced a range of pub closures due to a slow recovery in trading. Amongst the closures will be two from Yorkshire.

The Running Horse at Doncaster Airport and the Silkstone Inn in Barnsley are on the closures list. The pub at Doncaster Airport has been sold off already due to the closure of the airport.

These are two of the 35 sites which were put up for sale by the company several months ago. The Silkstone Inn remains up for sale.

The Silkstone Inn got its name from the rich coal mining history of South Yorkshire. According to the Wetherspoons website , many of the members of the Barnsley British Co-operative Society were associated with the coal trade.

By the turn of the 20th century, ‘coal was king’ in Barnsley – the capital of the South Yorkshire coalfield. The rich Silkstone seam was worked at several pits in the area, which had ‘Silkstone’ as part of their name.

Speaking at Cambridge Union in October 2022, Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin said the company had undergone a “momentous challenge” to tempt patrons back after lockdown and suggested pub-goers were opting for cheaper booze on offer in supermarkets. He said: “To coin a Shakespeare phrase, ‘the multiplying villainies of nature do swarm upon’ the hospitality industry.

“Following the lockdowns and restrictions of the pandemic, and surprisingly perhaps, the aftermath has been just as difficult for many companies. Most commentators, including most publicans, understandably predicted a post-lockdown boom in which the public would react to enforced cabin fever by embarking on a celebratory spree.

“But the reality has in contrast been a painstakingly slow recovery in sales, for some but not all, accompanied by great inflation in costs.” However, Mr Martin did point out that the chain has “’improved its prospects in a number of ways in recent financial years”, adding that its “underlying sales are improving”.

Which Wetherspoon pubs are set to close - full list

Wetherspoon pubs already sold

Harvest Moon - Orpington

Alexander Bain - Wick

Chapel an Gansblydhen - Bodmin

Moon on the Square - Basildon

Coal Orchard - Taunton

Running Horse - Airside Doncaster Airport

Wild Rose - Bootle

Edmund Halley - Lee Green

The Willow Grove - Southport

Postal Order - Worcester

North and South Wales Bank - Wrexham

The Silkstone Inn in Barnsley (Photo: Google Maps)

Wetherspoon pubs still up for sale

Although these pubs will close as Wetherspoons pubs, there is still a chance they could be snapped up by another company after going up for sale

