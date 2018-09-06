Wetherspoons is slashing prices at all of its Sheffield pubs for one day only next week

Everybody knows that Wetherspoons is the go to pub in Sheffield if you’re after a drink or a bite to eat at a reasonable price.

But, for one day only, it’s going to get even cheaper.

The Bankers Draft

Every Wetherspoons pub in Sheffield, and across the UK, will be lowering their prices as part of Tax Equality Day on Thursday, September 13.

Whether it’s the The Francis Newton or The Baker’s Draft, customers can enjoy huge savings in all of the chain pubs.

But, the discounts on all products will only last for one day, as the pub aims to show the benefits of a VAT cut.

A Wetherspoons spokesperson said: “Pubs suffer a huge disadvantage paying about 16 pence in business rates per pint versus about two pence for supermarkets.

“In addition there is a huge VAT inequality and unfairness.

“A reduction in the level of VAT on a long-term basis will create a level playing field and generate growth and jobs in an important and vital industry – especially in beleaguered high streets.

“We’re aiming to make it the busiest day of the entire year in our pubs and would urge other pub and restaurant operators to participate too.”

Tax Equality day is aimed at highlighting the benefit of a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

At present all food in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT, compared to supermarkets which benefit from a zero VAT rate on the vast majority of food products.

UK Hospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls, said: “Tax Equality Day is a great way to highlight just how hospitality businesses are disproportionately hit by VAT.

“The tax disparity between the hospitality sector and supermarkets is still far too high. Pubs are paying around a third of their turnover in tax compared to a fifth for big supermarkets able to sell alcohol at very cheap prices.

“A cut in the rate of VAT for the hospitality sector can help address this unfairness and allow pubs and bars to invest in their businesses and staff members.

“We hope that everyone will support this year’s Tax Equality Day and send a clear and unequivocal message to the Chancellor to give the sector the VAT cut it deserves.”