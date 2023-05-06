News you can trust since 1887
Westwood roundabout: Police close large section of road following crash just outside Sheffield

A large section of road is closed this morning, following a crash just outside Sheffield in the early hours.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 6th May 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 07:30 BST

The collision took place just beyond the Westwood roundabout in Tankersley, Barnsley in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 6).

The A616 is currently closed in both directions from the Westwood roundabout to the A629 Wortley.

Posting at just after 5am, a spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire said the road had been closed ‘due to a collision, debris and damage to a lamp column’.

The A616 is currently closed in both directions from the Westwood roundabout to the A629 Wortley, following a crash in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 6). Picture: GoogleThe A616 is currently closed in both directions from the Westwood roundabout to the A629 Wortley, following a crash in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 6). Picture: Google
The A616 is currently closed in both directions from the Westwood roundabout to the A629 Wortley, following a crash in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 6). Picture: Google

South Yorkshire Police are believed to still be at the scene.

The force has been contacted for more information.

