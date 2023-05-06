A large section of road is closed this morning, following a crash just outside Sheffield in the early hours.

The collision took place just beyond the Westwood roundabout in Tankersley, Barnsley in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 6).

The A616 is currently closed in both directions from the Westwood roundabout to the A629 Wortley.

Posting at just after 5am, a spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire said the road had been closed ‘due to a collision, debris and damage to a lamp column’.

South Yorkshire Police are believed to still be at the scene.

