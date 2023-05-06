News you can trust since 1887
Westwood roundabout: Man arrested and three people left injured after car crashes into tree just outside Sheffield

Three people suffered injuries when a car crashed into a tree on a road just outside Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 6th May 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 14:41 BST

The collision took place on the A616 in Bromley, Barnsley, just beyond the Westwood roundabout, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 6).

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said the force were called to reports of the collision shortly after 2.30am.

The spokesperson added: “It is believed that a black Audi A3 collided with a tree.

The collision took place on the A616 in Bromley, Barnsley in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 6, 2023)The collision took place on the A616 in Bromley, Barnsley in the early hours of this morning (Saturday, May 6, 2023)
“Three people received injuries during the collision which were deemed to be non-life threatening or life-changing.

“One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and the road re-opened around 7.20am.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information which could assist police is asked contact the force, which you can do either by going online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 122 of May 6, 2023.

You can access South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

