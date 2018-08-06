Weston Park Hospital cancer survivor is big inspiration

An inspirational cancer survivor from Sheffield has been recognised for his phenomenal fundraising achievements.

John Price, aged 64, a man who started fundraising as a thank you for the life-saving treatment he received at Weston Park Hospital, has been recognised by Weston Park Cancer Charity staff for his dedication to supporting cancer patients locally.

John, from Sandygate, has worked tirelessly over the past 14 years to repay the cost for the life-changing clinical drugs trial he received at Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield.

The cancer unit at Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield is one of only four purpose built Cancer Centres in the UK.

After John was faced with the devastating news that his cancer was terminal, he refused to accept it.

John ultimately ended up participating in a clinical trial that has extended his life greatly.

The trial has enabled him to see his sons through their education, and to see them qualify in their respected professions, get married and have children.

As a thank you for the care he received at Weston Park Hospital cancer unit John vowed to raise £100,000 for Weston Park Cancer Charity.

It was his way to repay the cost of his clinical drugs trial, but he has since surpassed that target, raising more than £300,000.

CEO at Weston Park Cancer Charity, Samantha Dixon, said: “John has selflessly given his time and energy to help support those in need.

“His positive attitude and determination never to be beaten are an inspiration to all and we are incredibly grateful to him for raising such a phenomenal amount so that people like him, can continue to access ground-breaking trials at Weston Park Hospital.”

She added: “Thanks to people like John, we have been able to improve the path to clinical trials giving people access to the best cancer care treatment which, for some, is the only hope of survival.

“Today, 20 percent of patients at Weston Park are able to participate in a clinical trial – an increase of 16% compared to 2000.”

Vice Chairman and Trustee at Weston Park Cancer Charity, Professor Barry Hancock, added: “Few of our wonderful supporters can match John for initiative, enthusiasm and endurance – particularly in his efforts in raising funds and promoting the charity’s profile.

He added: “John has inspired many others by his fundraising efforts and his golf tournaments have become legendary. He was very proud to be invited to become a patron for the charity.”

Commenting on being recognised by Weston Park Cancer Charity, John said: “I feel so humble. I cannot speak highly enough of the staff at Weston Park Hospital, and I wanted to do something to say thank you for the wonderful care I received.”

John added: “Without my family and friends at Hallamshire Golf Club, this wouldn’t have been possible – thank you for your help. And thank you to Weston Park. I hope by sharing this, we can inspire others to fundraise on behalf of this very worthy cause.”

Over the years, Weston Park Cancer Charity has played a pivotal role in bringing world-class treatments and research to Weston Park Hospital.

Through this it has given patients access to the latest advances in the treatment of the disease. Not only does this improve the quality of cancer services across the board, but it helps Weston Park’s world-leading clinicians better understand the disease, paving the way for the hope of one day finding a cure.