Westbourne young entrepreneurs join St Luke’s Biz Kids challenge
Biz Kids is the unique annual opportunity for city primary schools and businesses to work together in support of St Luke’s Hospice.
Schools are provided with £100 seed fund - sponsored by Active Kids Sport Sheffield - and the young entrepreneurs then have two half terms to raise as much as possible.
When the final totals have been added up, there are also three awards for the budding business brains to look forward to.
The Biz Kids Champion Award goes to the school that raises the most amount of money for St Luke’s.
The Biz Kids Enterprise Award is awarded to the school that delivers the best presentation and demonstrates how each key learning objective was met throughout the project.
And the Biz Kids Hero Award is presented to a star pupil from each school who has excelled in the Biz Kids project, demonstrating both fundraising and entrepreneurial skills such as initiative, determination and drive.
“Westbourne was the pilot school when Biz Kids started several years ago and we are delighted to be taking part once again,” said Westbourne Junior School headmaster Jon Clark.
“We are so grateful that some businesses have kindly offered to be mentors to our children and donated £50 to grow the children’s starting capital.
For more information about the Biz Kids challenge, contact the St Luke’s Community Fundraising team on 0114 235 7592 or email [email protected]