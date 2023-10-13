Westbourne School Post-16 Pathways and Careers Fair
The event, which is being held in the New Hall at the Broomhill independent school from 2pm to 5pm, is an opportunity for the school’s Years 6 to 11 pupils and their parents to explore career options.
Among the organisations taking part will be The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, The RAF, The National Horse Racing College, Sheffield College, The Army, Sheffield Hallam University, Opportunity Sheffield/ASK, Stubbing Court, Sheffield United FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC.
Providing information about sixth form studies will be Birkdale School, Mercia Sixth Form, Tapton School, Hill House School, Sedbergh School, Mount Saint Mary and Worksop College.
“At Westbourne School, we believe that the journey to one’s future should be as unique as the individual themselves,” said headmaster Chris Hattam.
“By offering a wide range of Post-16 providers, we ensure that every Westbourne pupil has the opportunity to find the perfect fit for their passions and ambitions.
We’ve carefully curated a diverse selection of providers, spanning academic routes, the armed forces, engineering, and more.
“Our goal is to ensure that every pupil can find a provider that aligns with their passions and vision for their next step after Westbourne.”