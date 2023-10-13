Sheffield’s Westbourne School will host its annual Post-16 Pathways and Careers Fair on October 17.

The event, which is being held in the New Hall at the Broomhill independent school from 2pm to 5pm, is an opportunity for the school’s Years 6 to 11 pupils and their parents to explore career options.

Among the organisations taking part will be The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, The RAF, The National Horse Racing College, Sheffield College, The Army, Sheffield Hallam University, Opportunity Sheffield/ASK, Stubbing Court, Sheffield United FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC.

Providing information about sixth form studies will be Birkdale School, Mercia Sixth Form, Tapton School, Hill House School, Sedbergh School, Mount Saint Mary and Worksop College.

Westbourne pupils will receive valuable advice on their future options

“At Westbourne School, we believe that the journey to one’s future should be as unique as the individual themselves,” said headmaster Chris Hattam.

“By offering a wide range of Post-16 providers, we ensure that every Westbourne pupil has the opportunity to find the perfect fit for their passions and ambitions.

We’ve carefully curated a diverse selection of providers, spanning academic routes, the armed forces, engineering, and more.