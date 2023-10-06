Westbourne School encourages community spirit with charity challenges
Children at the Broomhill independent school have completed a number of fundraising challenges over recent months, including coffee mornings, cake sales and ice pop sales.
Proceeds from the school’s annual Christmas concert and the recent WestFest celebration helped bring the final total to £2,216 for the charity that supports new mothers and families who are struggling to meet the financial and practical burden of looking after a new baby.
Moving forward, the school’s four houses will be supporting their own charities in the months ahead and the group that raises the most money will receive extra house points at the end of the school year.
The first charities selected for the coming 12 months are St Luke’s Hospice, Roundabout, Sheffield Young Carers and Golddigger Trust.
“We believe that adding an element of competition between our four houses will encourage our pupils to be even more enthusiastic in their support for their chosen charities,” said Westbourne headmaster Chris Hattam.
“The organisations they have chosen are all ones that mean a great amount to the people of Sheffield and we look forward to seeing some imaginative fundraising efforts in the months ahead.”