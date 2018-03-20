Westbourne runners aim to raise £1,000 for hospice

A team of runners from Sheffield’s Westbourne School are proving they’re a class act as they prepare to take part in the city’s Asda Foundation Half Marathon on behalf of St Luke’s Hospice.

The Broomhill independent school has chosen Sheffield’s only hospice as its charity of the year. Westbourne parents Rachel Jokhi, Rosina Khan and John Rayner, along with school secretary Jane Kersley and Rachel’s dad Steven, will all be running in St Luke’s colours at the popular sporting event on April 8.

Rachel said: “We would absolutely love to raise £1000 for St Luke’s and to demonstrate to our children the importance of giving something a go, taking on a challenge and raising money for this brilliant cause.”

Visit justgiving.com/fundraising/westbournerunners to make a donation to the cause.