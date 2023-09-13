Westbourne Reception Class Autumn 2023 Open Day

Westbourne School will host its annual Reception Class Open Day on Tuesday September 19.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, which runs from 9.30am to 11.30am, gives both parents and children the opportunity to take a look at all the facilities available for the youngest members of the family at the Broomhill co-educational independent school.

There will be a chance to explore the recently refurbished Junior School and meet reception staff

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tour from Westbourne’s Year 6 pupils will guide visitors round the state-of-the-art school development, where the emphasis is on small class sizes and personalised learning.

The Westbourne Reception Open Day is on September 19

Visitors will also be able to visit Westbourne’s Forest School and innovative outdoor learning in Victorian Dell.

And specially for younger visitors, there will be an animal handling experience at 10.30 am.

To book a place visit www.westbourneschool.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-calendar/