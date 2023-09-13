News you can trust since 1887
Westbourne Reception Class Autumn 2023 Open Day

Westbourne School will host its annual Reception Class Open Day on Tuesday September 19.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:42 BST
The event, which runs from 9.30am to 11.30am, gives both parents and children the opportunity to take a look at all the facilities available for the youngest members of the family at the Broomhill co-educational independent school.

There will be a chance to explore the recently refurbished Junior School and meet reception staff

A tour from Westbourne’s Year 6 pupils will guide visitors round the state-of-the-art school development, where the emphasis is on small class sizes and personalised learning.

The Westbourne Reception Open Day is on September 19

Visitors will also be able to visit Westbourne’s Forest School and innovative outdoor learning in Victorian Dell.

And specially for younger visitors, there will be an animal handling experience at 10.30 am.

To book a place visit www.westbourneschool.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-calendar/

For further details about all the facilities offered by Westbourne School call 0114 2660374 or visit westbourneschool.co.uk