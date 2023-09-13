Westbourne Reception Class Autumn 2023 Open Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, which runs from 9.30am to 11.30am, gives both parents and children the opportunity to take a look at all the facilities available for the youngest members of the family at the Broomhill co-educational independent school.
There will be a chance to explore the recently refurbished Junior School and meet reception staff
A tour from Westbourne’s Year 6 pupils will guide visitors round the state-of-the-art school development, where the emphasis is on small class sizes and personalised learning.
Visitors will also be able to visit Westbourne’s Forest School and innovative outdoor learning in Victorian Dell.
And specially for younger visitors, there will be an animal handling experience at 10.30 am.
To book a place visit www.westbourneschool.co.uk/whats-on/whats-on-calendar/
For further details about all the facilities offered by Westbourne School call 0114 2660374 or visit westbourneschool.co.uk