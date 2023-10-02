Westbourne pupils support Salvation Army Food Bank appeal
Children from the Broomhill independent school’s Junior School all brought in food items which were then donated to the charity’s Psalter Lane food donation centre.
The Salvation Army runs Food Banks across the country and recently confirmed that it was struggling to cope with demand as more people were hit by the cost of living crisis.
“Together, we collected a staggering amount of donations that will go a long way in helping those in need,” said Westbourne Junior School headmaster Jon Clark.
“It’s heartwarming to witness our pupils' dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.
“We want to thank everyone who contributed, whether it was a can of soup or a packet of biscuits.
“We believe that small actions can lead to significant change, and this is just the beginning of our ongoing commitment to supporting our local community.”