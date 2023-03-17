Westbourne pupils share their love of books with author Berlie Doherty

There’s surely no better way to celebrate your love of reading than enjoying the chance to meet your favourite author.

Cheshire cats, Disney princesses and superheroes - all part of Westbourne's World Book Day

Junior School pupils at Sheffield’s Westbourne School were delighted to enjoy a virtual visit from acclaimed Sheffield and Peak District author Berlie Doherty, whose novel Street Child is the school’s current Year 6 class text.

Berlie read a chapter from her book - the story of an orphan in Victorian London whose plight inspired Dr Barnardo to found his famous children’s homes - before taking questions about the inspiration behind it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also donated several signed copies of her books, which now take pride of place in the Westbourne Junior School library.

The special session was all part of Westbourne’s ongoing programme to encourage reading among all pupils at the Broomhill iodependent school.

As part of that, Junior School pupils - and even some members of staff - celebrated World Book Day by dressing up as some of their favourite literary characters, including everybody from Lewis Carrol’s Cheshire Cat to Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka, with several Disney Princesses and Marvel heroes in the lineup too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All classes also studied the Story Machine by Tom McLaughlin, a story about the simple joys of the typewriter in a world of hi-tech machines.

Westbourne has also teamed up with nearby Nethergreen Primary School for a visit to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Leeds Playhouse, while Nethergreen and Hallam Primary children attended Westbourne’s new school hall for a performance by the Young Shakespeare Company.

Westbourne Junior School Head of English Kate Whitemore said: “At Westbourne, the way the whole school embraces our creative programme not only enhances the core curriculum but aims to inspire, enthuse and provoke young imaginations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad