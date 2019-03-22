Westbourne pupils set to star in new production of Legally Blonde at Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre

She’s the girl who took the dumb out of being blonde…and now she’s set to inspire a whole new generation of university-bound youngsters at Sheffield’s Westbourne School.

Legally Blonde is the award-winning hit musical about Elle Woods, the pretty girl who pursues an ex-boyfriend to Harvard Law School - and then discovers that she has more than just looks in her favour.

Pictured is Rosie Molyneux playing 'Elle Woods',holding Issac who plays 'Bruiser' with Alfie Askham playing'Emmett'

And now the show is coming to Sheffield’s Montgomery Theatre in a new production for the city by the young actors, musicians and singers of city independent school Westbourne.

Taking the star role as fashion-loving blonde with attitude and intelligence Elle is Year 9 pupil Rosie Molyneux.

Pictured is Rosie Molyneux playing 'Elle Woods' with Declan Saxton playing 'Warner'

And there’s a special guest role for chihuahua Isaac who plays Elle’s pet Bruiser Woods

The production, which runs at the Montgomery in Surrey Street on March 20 and 21 is the latest in a long line of acclaimed musicals including Grease, Oliver, Bugsy Malone, The Wizard of Oz and Little Shop of Horrors.

Tickets for Legally Blonde are available now from www.themontgomery.org.uk

Westbourne School Production of Legally Blonde at the Montgomery Theatre, Surrey Street

Pictured is Rosie Molyneux playing 'Elle Woods'