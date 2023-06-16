Westbourne pupils bring home seven medals from major Athletics meet

The young sports stars of the future at Sheffield’s Westbourne School returned with a haul of seven medals from the South Yorkshire Schools' Athletic Association Track and Field event.

Westbourne gold medallists Ed Watkinson (left) and Alfie Bedford

The Broomhill independent School had 11 pupils pupils taking part in the prestigious competition in Doncaster.

Alfie Bedford took gold in the 800m race, also achieving an English School target time and a new personal best of 2.01:35, meaning he now ranks among the top 10 in Great Britain.

There was gold too for both Elsie Lancaster and Ed Watkinson in the Long Jump.

The whole Westbourne team had a great day of sporting success

Silver medals went to Evie Knowles in Shot Put, Ed Watkinson in the 100m race and Beth Holmes for High Jump.

And for Maddie Hague there was the school’s one bronze medal for her performance in Shot Put.

There were good placings too for Charlie Jackson, who came fifth in Discus, Josh Motley sixth in Junior Shot - with the top throw among Y8 athletes - Matilda Withycombe fourth in 800m and Grace Jones fourth in Discus.

“The Westbourne School community is beaming with pride as we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our pupils at the South Yorkshire Schools competition,” said Headmaster Chris Hattam.

“Their remarkable performances, incredible talent, and unwavering determination have showcased the true essence of Westbourne spirit.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude and admiration for Mr. Elvidge, Mrs. Mirfin, and our exceptional PE and Games staff.

“Their unwavering commitment to instilling a positive attitude in our pupils, fostering their belief in what they can achieve, and nurturing their resilience have been pivotal to their success.

“Today’s triumphs are a testament to their tireless efforts and dedication to empowering our pupils both on and off the field.

“Thanks also to Mr Motley for leading on all the Athletics, and for his dedicated approach to ensuring that Westbourne athletes have the chance to perform at their best.”

Head of Athletics Chris Motley added: “What a phenomenal Schools Athletics season we have had so far this year.

“As a school we've competed with all state schools in Sheffield and South Yorkshire, some of which have 10 times the number of students as ourselves.

“Our students continue to raise the bar and have achieved some incredible results within the City, but also now whilst competing against the best students in South Yorkshire.

“Westbourne School achieved an incredible 15 students qualifying from the Sheffield City Trials to compete in this South Yorkshire level of the 'English Schools' competition - just to get there is amazing but to compete and come away with seven medals, and some very 'near misses' is a very proud moment for the students, their families and Westbourne School so well done to everyone.

“We have our City Athletics Finals coming up over the next two weeks, with up to 30 of our students ready to pit their wits against the best in Sheffield at Woodbourne Road Stadium, in the Primary June 26 and Secondary July 4 school competitions.