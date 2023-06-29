Westbourne Forest School takes family fun outdoors

Step into a world of flora, fauna and learning as Sheffield’s Westbourne School hosts a special Forest School Family Fun Day.

Westbourne's Forest School takes learning into the open

Forest School is a national innovative educational approach to outdoor play and learning, encouraging and inspiring children of all ages through positive outdoor experiences.

By participating in engaging, motivating and achievable tasks and activities in a woodland environment each participant has an opportunity to develop intrinsic motivation, sound emotional and social skills.

And as a leading exponent of the scheme, Westbourne has made great headway toward its long-term goal of improving the social and emotional wellbeing of its children through increased access to outdoor learning.

By utilising the whole leafy campus in the centre of Broomhill, Westbourne has ensured that its Forest School provision continues to grow, allowing more children to access new skills at the same time as developing teamwork, perseverance and resilience.

Outdoor lessons are based in The Dell, a beautiful secret wooded garden that can be used for everything from science classes to drama - a stimulating location that encourages the imagination at any time of the year.

And on July 14 from 3.30pm to 7pm pupils, families and the public will have the chance to see how the project has grown as well as supporting the ongoing development and enhancement of the scheme.

Year 5 and 6 pupils will be running prize stalls and there will be freshly baked home-made pizzas from the new Forest School Pizza Shop, along with a refreshment stall and plant sale by the school’s Gardening Club in association with Horsfield Nursery.

There will also be a selection of crafts for sale that the children have helped to make during the year.

Westbourne Forest School teacher Gavin Magenty said: “This Forest School Family Fun Day event serves as an excellent opportunity for our whole community to come together, celebrate our children's achievements, and support a cause close to our hearts.

“We warmly encourage you to invite friends, neighbours, and extended family members to join us for what promises to be a memorable occasion.”

