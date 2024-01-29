Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A KFC branch in Sheffield city centre has applied for 24-hour opening.

The fast food restaurant on West Street would be able to open around the clock and serve late night refreshments until 5am each day if the application to Sheffield City Council, which also requests to change the layout, is approved.

Fieldrose Ltd has applied to the council to make the changes to the existing licence.

Under the existing licence, the premises can open from 11am to 1am Sunday to Thursday, and 11am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. It can serve late night refreshments until 1am Sunday to Thursday and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.