West Street Sheffield: City centre KFC branch applies for 24-hour opening
It can open until 2am at weekends under the existing licence
The fast food restaurant on West Street would be able to open around the clock and serve late night refreshments until 5am each day if the application to Sheffield City Council, which also requests to change the layout, is approved.
Fieldrose Ltd has applied to the council to make the changes to the existing licence.
Under the existing licence, the premises can open from 11am to 1am Sunday to Thursday, and 11am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. It can serve late night refreshments until 1am Sunday to Thursday and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.
The application was received by the council on January 18 and people have until February 15 to make any representations in writing.