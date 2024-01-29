News you can trust since 1887
West Street Sheffield: City centre KFC branch applies for 24-hour opening

It can open until 2am at weekends under the existing licence

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 29th Jan 2024, 06:19 GMT
A KFC branch in Sheffield city centre has applied for 24-hour opening.

The fast food restaurant on West Street would be able to open around the clock and serve late night refreshments until 5am each day if the application to Sheffield City Council, which also requests to change the layout, is approved.

KFC on West Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for a 24-hour licenceKFC on West Street in Sheffield city centre has applied for a 24-hour licence
Fieldrose Ltd has applied to the council to make the changes to the existing licence.

Under the existing licence, the premises can open from 11am to 1am Sunday to Thursday, and 11am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. It can serve late night refreshments until 1am Sunday to Thursday and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The application was received by the council on January 18 and people have until February 15 to make any representations in writing.

