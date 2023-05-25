Wentworth Woodhouse boss Sarah and her autistic son dive into fundraising for Master Cutler’s Challenge

Sunday May 28 is a landmark day for Wentworth Woodhouse boss Sarah McLeod and her autistic son Sylvester, who are making a splash for this year’s Master Cutler’s Challenge.

Vesty and Sarah McLeod, who are swimming together to raise money for the Master Cutlers Challenge 2023

The pair have embarked on a sponsored swimathon in aid of the appeal launched by the current Master Cutler Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL - who is the mansion’s Chair of Trustees.

The 28th is a very special day for the swim duo, as it is their shared birthday. Sylvester, who is known as Vesty, will be 28 years old and his mum gave birth to him on her 28th birthday in 1995.

The special anniversary will see them where they are every Sunday until September 10 - in the Bircotes Leisure Centre pool near Sarah’s Bawtry home.

Vesty McLeod at his swimathon

They will be clocking up another 2 kilometres towards their goal of 24km - the distance from Rotherham’s Grade I listed stately home to the Cutler’s Hall in Sheffield.

They have already smashed their £2,000 fundraising target and are now aiming for £3,000. “I think 28 is definitely our lucky number,” said Sarah “so if we can hit our £3000 target, we shall extend our swim to 28kms.”

Vesty is profoundly autistic, has severe learning difficulties and is non-verbal, He lives in supported living at the Baden Powell Centre In Chesterfield, coming home to his mum every weekend.

Said Sarah, who is CEO of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust: “Vesty is an amazing young man with many talents and a big heart. Every year he likes to do something positive for charity to give back for the support he’s been shown and to ensure more autistic and disabled people are given the chance to have the best possible life.

Vesty McLeod gets ready for his next 2km stint in the pool

“He raised £500 for the Trust last year by selling plants he’d grown and plant pots he’d hand-painted. This year he and I are swimming for the Master Cutler’s Challenge because the theme is diversity and inclusion.”

Vesty has loved swimming from early childhood and raised £2,000 for Ashgate Hospice a few years ago with a sponsored swim. Added Sarah: “He is a brilliant swimmer and is determined to do his best for Dame Julie’s Master Cutler’s Challenge. I’m determined to try to keep up with him! ”

Money raised will support the Preservation Trust to ensure all Wentworth Woodhouse visitors are provided with opportunities to work, play, engage, participate and enjoy their visit whatever their abilities, age, income or ethnicity.

Sarah and Vesty know first-hand how important is is for visitors destinations to be inclusive and accessible

Sarah McLeod is CEO of Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, which aims the make the Grade I listed stately home and its grounds fully accessible and welcoming for people of all abilities and from all backgrounds

Explained Sarah: “We have been to so many places where we haven’t felt welcome, where people have stared, or told Vesty to be quiet. I believe he, and all people with disabilities, should be able to enjoy creative events, visit beautiful places, take part in educational programmes and volunteering.

“Inclusivity is so important; it can be lonely life when you or someone you care for has a disability.

“Feeling welcomed and included makes such a difference. That’s why I want Wentworth Woodhouse to be the most inclusive and accessible day out in the country. Vesty and I are happy to swim on our special day if it means more people like Vesty can enjoy art, culture, learning and great leisure time with their families.”

The annual Master Cutler’s Challenge has brought in over £1 million for local causes since launching in 2008.Each new Master Cutler of Hallamshire chooses a charity to support through their Challenge.

Dame Julie, only the second woman in 398 years to lead the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, aims to raise £200,000 by September 30 for community-enriching projects at the Grade I listed stately home, which was crumbling into ruin when she embarked on a five-year campaign with SAVE.

Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust was able to buy the house for £7 million in 2017 and set about not only regenerating the house, but changing the economic fortunes of Rotherham by providing jobs and workplace opportunities and increasing diversity and inclusion.

Money raised from the Master Cutler’s Challenge will go towards the Trust’s activities supporting disability groups, low-income families, ethnic groups and people with disabilities, including the creation of a Community Growing Garden where up to 20 local community groups will be able to grow their own food, develop gardening skills and friendships.

