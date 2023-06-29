Emergency services were called to Wentworth Castle Gardens after the teenager ‘fell from height’ on Sunday afternoon, during a visit to the National Trust venue, near Barnsley.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the youngster are not known, but he was taken to Sheffield Children’s Hospital after an emergency call to the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One shocked onlooker, who was at the attraction with her young children, said: “We had just come down and were walking around outside. I turned and looked, and could see a young man falling. I saw it, and initially tried to rationalise it and think of a rational explanation – I couldn’t believe what I had seen, I thought it couldn’t be that. I had two young children with me, as did a lot of other people. I ushered my children away, and rushed to see if I could help.”

A teenage boy fell from the top of a tower at Wentworth Castle, pictured

She said the tower did not appear to be closed off after the incident. A teenage boy was seen injured at the bottom of the tower, and was described as ‘coming round’. It is understood the boy’s shocked mother rushed to his side.

The witness said she had been told by staff at Wentworth that the air ambulance was on its way to the scene. She said she saw two or three ambulances and a paramedic car. She added: “It was massively traumatic – it was a horrible thing to happen. I just hope the boy is all right.”

A spokesman for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call just before 2pm on Sunday (June 25) to report a teenager who had fallen from height at Wentworth Castle Gardens. A number of resources were dispatched to the scene including two ambulances, the Hazardous Area Response Team and Mountain Rescue colleagues. One patient was conveyed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad