A Sheffield neighbourhood once blighted by dumped rubbish and broken play equipment is seeing fresh hope, thanks to residents, councillors and volunteers pulling together to make a difference.

Earlier this year, The Star reported on the “heartbreaking” state of the Wensley estate, where local resident Mustafa Ali Ahmed spoke out about the daily reality of litter, drug paraphernalia and derelict spaces making the area unsafe for children.

Now, Sheffield City Council and local campaigners have begun to take action.

“It was a beautiful and active day,” Mustafa said of a recent litter pick in the park.

“Three people from the council came, along with activists from the Green Party, to help clean up the litter in Wensley. It really brought attention to our neighbourhood, and now we’re seeing change.”

Two organised litter picks have taken place so far.

The first saw just four volunteers, while the most recent brought 12 people together - showing momentum is building.

Residents were joined by Green Party councillor Eamonn Ward, and community representative Patrick Meleady, who rolled up their sleeves to take part.

Council staff also used the day to speak to families about reporting issues through the council app rather than by phone, making it easier to track incidents.

Free pizza and ice cream were shared out, while Mustafa handed out leaflets from the Grand Mosque advising on how to dispose of rubbish safely.

The mosque’s leader also attended to lend support.

In another positive step, the council promised to replace a broken swing in the playground – something residents have been waiting years for – and has already cut back overgrown grass and edges, as well as removing collected rubbish, said Mustafa.

“They even hired a guy to play music, which brought a real buzz to the park,” said Mustafa. “The kids were smiling, residents were happy, and it felt like the community was finally being listened to.”

Future events are already being planned.

Mustafa hopes that as conditions continue to improve, the estate can look forward to even bigger community days and long-term developments such as an outdoor gym.

“I am so happy with the result – it has really brought a smile to the residents, and the kids are so happy too. They’re able to enjoy the park properly again,” he added. “I look forward to the future now, with the community pulling together, and I’m so pleased the council has listened.”