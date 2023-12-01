Fore! It’s never too late to get on the greens and practice your swing as Wendy Jackson proved when she teed off for a special day of sporting exercise at Hillsborough Golf Club.

Wendy is a resident at Midhurst Road Residential Care home in Fox Hill, one of the group of homes operated across the city by charity Sheffcare.

And it is also one of the homes that has been taking part in a new project which was launched earlier this year on the greens at nearby Hillsborough Golf Club by the UKRI Healthy Ageing Challenge, aiming to help people remain active, productive, independent and socially connected across generations for as long as possible.

Free taster sessions are offered to people living with a range of conditions, including dementia, Parkinson’s Disease, stroke, loneliness, and depression.

Sheffcare resident Wendy is practicing her swing at Hillsborough Golf Club

No previous golf experience is needed and the majority of participants have never picked up a club before attending a session.

“We are delighted that we have been able to offer residents like Wendy this wonderful opportunity to develop a new skill,” said Midhurst Road manager Joe Hughes.

“The benefits of exercise are well documented and at Sheffcare we believe in maintaining a healthy and independent lifestyle for all our residents wherever possible.