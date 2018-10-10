Wendy house filled with children’s toys go up in flames in arson attack at South Yorkshire home 

A Wendy house filled with children’s toys went up in flames during a suspected arson attack on a family home in South Yorkshire.

Yobs targeted a property in James Street, Barnsley town centre, on Thursday, October 4, at 11.45pm.

James Street, Barnsley. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Shock as Toby Foster tweets he could be leaving BBC Radio Sheffield

Two wheelie bins, and a Wendy house containing children’s toys were set alight in the back garden of the home.

Fire crews were called out to tackle the blaze. Nobody was injured.

​READ MORE: Ex-Rotherham United star jailed for kidnapping and torturing man in drugs feud

South Yorkshire Police are treating the incident as a suspected arson attack and have launched an investigation.

READ MORE: Further arrest in connection with murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1045 of the October 4.