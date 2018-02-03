Well-known Sheffield bar and hotel could get new lease of life after lengthy closure

A well-known Sheffield bar and hotel which has been closed for more than a year could soon be given a new lease of life.

The Psalter Tavern in Brincliffe has been shut since the end of 2016 but the building was bought late last year by a Chinese investor, who reportedly paid more than £1.2 million.

Kai Yu Ltd has now submitted plans to remodel the interior, increasing the number of bedrooms from 19 to 23, but keep the building on Psalter Lane as a bar, restaurant and hotel.

There had been speculation last year that the building, which was previously known as The Psalter and Roslyn Court Hotel, and which lies within the Nether Edge Conservation Area, might be converted into flats.

Crosthwaite Commercial Property Services, which marketed the property, said in November last year that the new owner had already begun renovating the premises.

The planning application was submitted in mid-December and validated by Sheffield Council on January 15. People have until Tuesday to have their say about the proposals.

Just one person has so far commented on the proposals.

Paul Ingall, who lives on the same street, said he supported the application and looked forward to becoming a customer once the bar reopens.

But he requested that windows overlooking his home have obscured glazing and that all the trees between the two properties were kept at their existing height to further protect his privacy,

The Psalter, as the venue was known most recently, went up for sale following the failure of its last operator, Parity Bars.