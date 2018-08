Have your say

A well-known former Doncaster fish and chip shop owner has died.

James Gregson, known to customers as Jim, died at the age of 87 with his funeral due to take place this week.

Mr Gregson was in charge of Mill Fish and Chips in Thorne for a number of years.

He died on July 25 in hospital after a period of illness.

The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday at noon.