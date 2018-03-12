Well-known Doncaster market sweet shop owner dies

Have your say

One of Doncaster's best known market stall holders has died after a lengthy illness.

Harold Armitage, who ran sweet stalls in Doncaster Market for a number of years, died last month at the age of 79.

Mr Armitage ran sweet stalls in Doncaster market for a number of years.

Known as The Sweet Man, Mr Armitage was a familiar face on the markets and around town as an amateur photographer.

He died in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on February 10.

An obituary described him as: "A very well known gentleman from the Doncaster and surrounding area, he was a former market trader and sweet maker.

"The loving husband to Ann, a devoted dad to John and Dave and a caring father in law to Cindy."

He was also described as "a loving grandad to Lyam and Jake and a friend to many. He will be greatly missed."

The funeral service and cremation will take place on March 15 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 10.20am.

Mourners are invited to share memories and refreshments afterwards at the White Hart, Wadworth.