‘Well-established’ Sheffield pub put up for sale  

Have your say

A popular Sheffield pub has been put up for sale.

The High Noon in Woodthorpe is on the market for £170, 000.

The High Noon. Picture: Sheffield

READ MORE: This is why a large number of police officers descended on Sheffield city centre last night

READ MORE: Sheffield Tesco evacuated after man attacks two people with screwdriver

It is listed on the Rightmove property website, which describes it as a “well-established community pub.”

READ MORE: Headteachers and school leaders march on Parliament to call for a fairer funding deal for Sheffield students