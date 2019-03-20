‘Well-established’ Sheffield pub put up for sale  

A popular Sheffield pub has been put up for sale.
The High Noon in Woodthorpe is on the market for £170, 000.
READ MORE: This is why a large number of police officers descended on Sheffield city centre last night
READ MORE: Sheffield Tesco evacuated after man attacks two people with screwdriver
It is listed on the Rightmove property website, which describes it as a “well-established community pub.”
READ MORE: Headteachers and school leaders march on Parliament to call for a fairer funding deal for Sheffield students