There were emotional scenes when a late dad’s moving video message was played at the top of Mount Snowdon for his children.

The heartfelt video message for Daniel and Stephanie Watson was to thank them for reaching the summit to raise funds for St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield.

Frank Watson spent much of his life in Sheffield and passed away in June this year after receiving care at St Luke’s.

During his final weeks, the hospice team helped Frank and his wife Jacqui renew their wedding vows in a moving ceremony that brought the family together and created lasting memories.

Determined to give back for the care their family received, Daniel and Stephanie undertook the 3,500ft ascent of Snowdon on September 21, carrying some of their father’s ashes to honour his memory.

“Our dad spent the last few weeks of his life at St Luke’s following a long battle with cancer,” said Stephanie.

“The care he and our family received was amazing and the staff were incredible – adding some light to the most difficult time.”

The siblings were inspired to climb after seeing a poster for the St Luke’s Snowdon event during a visit.

Although the official event was later cancelled, they went ahead with their plan, determined to fulfil their father’s wish.

“We didn’t want to let dad down,” Stephanie explained.

“He had said he was coming with us, so that’s what we did.

“We took a his ashes up with us so he joined us along the way.”

At the summit, the family was joined not only by their mother, Jacqui, but also by Frank himself - through a heartfelt video message recorded earlier this year.

Stephanie said: “We raised a glass to dad at the top, and shared a few tears as we watched his message saying, ‘well done kids for climbing Mount Snowdon.’ It was emotional but such a lovely day and the views were amazing!”

Katie Fielding, St Luke’s Community and Events Fundraising Manager, praised the siblings’ efforts.

“We are so grateful to the Watson family for their incredible support and what is truly an inspiring achievement,” she said.

The climb has so far raised £2,250 for the hospice, funds that will help support future families across Sheffield.

She added: “Stories like Steph and Daniel’s show how powerful fundraising can be. Every challenge, every event, every pound raised makes a difference.”

Those wishing to support St Luke’s or take part in future events can find out more at https://www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/allevents