As tensions rise in Westminster around welfare cuts, here is a clear breakdown of what a ‘reasoned amendment’ is, why it is causing a stir - and a quick look at whether your MP signed it.

More than 100 Labour MPs have taken a bold stand against their own party’s welfare reform plans, by signing a ‘reasoned amendment’ opposing the proposed new law.

Here is a breakdown of what’s happening, what a ‘reasoned amendment’ is, and why so many MPs - including several from South Yorkshire - are pushing back.

Sheffield's MPs after the 2024 General Election. Top row: Abtisam Mohamed, Louise Haigh, Clive Betts. Bottom: Marie Tidball, Gill Furniss, Olivia Blake. | Multiple

What is the welfare reform bill?

The Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill is a proposed new law from the government.

It aims to change how disability and sickness-related benefits are given out, particularly tightening the rules around who qualifies for support.

The goal, according to ministers, is to reduce spending by around £5 billion a year by 2030.

The government argues the current system is too expensive and more people should be helped into work instead.

However, critics, including many Labour MPs, warn the changes would be harsh and unfair.

An official government analysis shows the bill could:

Push 250,000 People, including 50,000 children, into poverty

Lead to 3.2 million families losing money

Cost those affected an average of £1,720 a year

What is a reasoned amendment?

A reasoned amendment is a formal way for MPs to say why they think a proposed law should not move forward.

Instead of just voting “no,” MPs signing a reasoned amendment give specific reasons for rejecting the bill.

It’s a clear signal of disapproval and often a sign of how they will vote in the actual vote.

In this case, 108 MPs - nearly half of all Labour MPs - signed an amendment saying the bill:

Is not fair or compassionate

Was not properly consulted on with disabled People

Could hurt People with mental health issues or invisible conditions

Would not uphold dignity, independence, or security for those relying on Benefits

Why this matters

Such a large group of Labour MPs going against their own party's policy is highly unusual.

Labour is supposed to be united, but this shows deep internal divisions.

The list of rebel MPs from South Yorkshire

Among the 108 Labour MPs who signed the amendment are several from Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster.

The MPs who have signed the reasoned amendment against the UK Government’s welfare changes are marked by ‘signed’ next to their name.

The list of MPs and whether they signed are as follows:

Constituency MP Signed (Y/N) Sheffield - Brightside and Hillsborough Gill Furniss Y Sheffield - Central Abtisam Mohamed Y Sheffield- Hallam Olivia Blake Y Sheffield - Heeley Louise Haigh Y Sheffield - Sheffield South East Clive Betts Y Penistone and Stocksbridge Marie Tidball N Barnsley - North Dan Jarvis N Barnsley - South Stephanie Peacock N Rotherham Sarah Champion N Rotherham - Rother Valley Jake Richards N Rotherham - Rawmarsh and Conisbrough John Healey N Doncaster - Central Sally Jameson N Doncaster - North Ed Miliband N Doncaster - East and Isle of Axholme Lee Pitcher Y

In a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Lee Pitcher MP said: “I recently held an open meeting with local residents to discuss the government’s proposed welfare changes, and the feedback from constituents was clear – the government should look again at their plans to ensure that the most vulnerable people in our community are protected.”

Some MPs in South Yorkshire did not sign the amendment which has led to criticism.

Jake Richards, the Labour MP for Rother Valley, did not sign.

His Conservative rival Alex Stafford accused him of failing to stand up for vulnerable people, posting to Facebook: "Jake’s refusal to oppose this says it all: he backs Starmer over standing up for his constituents... Rother Valley deserves better."

The official vote from MP’s on the second reading will take place on July 1.