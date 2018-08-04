Weekend weather roundup: What to expect in South Yorkshire

Have your say

Another fine weekend is on the cards for South Yorkshire.

There will be plenty of sunny spells with generally light winds.

While remaining warm, temperatures will be a little lower than on Friday. Maximum temperatures will be 24 C.

It will remain fine during the evening with some late sunny spells.

Tonight will remain dry with largely clear skies overnight, with light winds. Minimum temperature will be 13 C.

Sunday will be another dr day with plenty of warm sunny spells and light winds.

Temperatures should be higher than on Saturday. Maximum temperature 27 C.