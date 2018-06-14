Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Sheffield over the next three days

Will the weather this weekend be gloriously warm and sunny or will it be bleak and grey?

Here’s the weather forecast for Sheffield over the next three days.

In general, the weather will be warm, with some sunny intervals and light showers occurring throughout the weekend

In general, the weather will be warm, with some sunny intervals and light showers occurring throughout the weekend.

The pollen count and UV intensity are both expected to be high over the next three days.

Friday June 15

Highs of: 18°C

Lows of: 12°C

There will be sunny intervals throughout the day on Friday, with sunny spells particularly occurring between early to mid-morning.

The temperature will reach its peak of 18°C at around 14:00 and will then begin to slowly dip at around 22:00.

Saturday June 16

Highs of: 18°C

Lows of: 11°C

Saturday is set to be cloudy for most of the morning, with heavy rain predicted at 13:00. There will then be some sunny spells and light showers late-afternoon.

The temperature will reach its peak of 18°C at 16:00, before beginning to dip at around 22:00.

Sunday June 17

Highs of: 20°C

Lows of: 14°C

The temperature will continue to rise on Sunday, with the temperature set to reach its peak of 20°C at 16:00.

It is expected to be cloudy for most of the day, with sunny intervals occurring at around 13:00, before the temperature begins to slowly dip at 22:00.