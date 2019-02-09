Weekend weather forecast for Sheffield after Storm Erik hits city

After Storm Erik brought down trees and caused disruption to rail services, this is what forecasters have predicted is in store for Sheffield for the rest of the weekend.

The Met Office said wind speeds will noticeably fall overnight and it will be mostly dry, with clear spells.

Forecasters have predicted a cloudy but mostly dry day in Sheffield on Sunday.

A slight frost is also possible in some parts with temperatures expected to drop as low as 0°C.

Any early rain on Sunday will sooon clear but it expected to remain cloudy, with a maximum temperature of 7°C.