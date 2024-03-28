Wednesday fans raise £11,000 for Roundabout with Night Owls event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sheffield Wednesday Community programme joined up with Roundabout for the fundraiser at the Hillsborough Stadium that attracted both families and football fans alike.

And making the event even more special was an appearance by Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure, who provided live entertainment and took donations in return for song suggestions.

Sharing their stories were Roundabout Peer Educators Charlotte and Lydia, helping over 70 night owls to understand the work Roundabout does and the way the charity supports young people in Sheffield and Rotherham.

The Night Owls event at Hillsborough Stadium raised more than £11,000

Mascot Barney Owl also came to offer his support as the Night Owls settled down for their night in the iconic stadium.

“The annual Roundabout Sleep Out has always been one of our most popular annual events and we have been asked so many times if there was a version the whole family could support,” said Roundabout Fundraising manager Emily Bush.

“Now, thanks to the support of the team at Sheffield Wednesday Community Programme, we were able to offer a new experience that appealed to both families and Wednesday fans.

“Thanks to everybody who swapped their beds for sleeping bags helping to raise a fantastic amount to help fund our vital work, and a special thank you too to Jon McClure for his participation.”